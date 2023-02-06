The initiaitive was the brainchild of the college’s librarian, Mairéad Walsh, who decided to work with Usborne books and begin a Community Book Pledge in which the school works in partnership with local independent Usborne Partner, Sarah Taylor.

Encouraging everyone to get involved, Mairead said: “Friday was just the start. We hope to get more support from local businesses, and indeed, families out there, to donate so the library can be filled with lots of new books to suit readers of all abilities and all interests.”

A cold Friday morning saw the students visiting businesses around the city, accompanied by Miss Walsh and Mrs Taylor and they received some great financial support.

Pete from the Angry Cherry, Foyle Street, Derry pictured making a donation to the Oakgrove College Book Pledge on Friday.

The school’s librarian said she was delighted with the support from local businesses, and also thanked the engagement from the Deputy Mayor and endorsements from local authors. “All money raised will be matched 60% by Usborne - meaning if the students can raise their target of £1000, Usborne will add a further £600 to the total.”

The Year 14 students were met in Guildhall Square by Deputy Mayor, Angela Dobbins who threw her support behind the scheme.

Praising the staff and students of the College for their hard work in campaigning for donations on Friday, Colr. Dobbins said: “The new additions to the school library will offer a wider range of reading options for pupils and give them an added incentive to learn more and widen their vocabulary through reading.

“Our young people are the leaders of tomorrow and I have no doubt the local businesses who contributed will reap the benefits of these well-read and articulate students when they enter the world of work.”

The Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Angela Dobbins endorsing the Oakgrove Integrated College Community Book Pledge when she met some of the students and teaching staff at Guildhall Square on Friday morning last. The students then called to local businesses in the city for sponsorship with the aim to collect £1,000 for the school to go towards books for the library. This will be added to by Usborne with an additional £600 of free books for the school. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

“It is great to see the local public understand the importance of reading for education and the benefits of maintaining school libraries. I am so grateful to everyone who has contributed and shown support so far and we hope this will continue and enable our students to have access to a wide range of books.”

If you can support Oakgrove College, donate by cheque made out to Sarah Taylor, or via PayPal to [email protected] (if possible, please use the friends and family option so the full donation is received). To contact Miss Walsh (Librarian) for any further information, email [email protected]

Well known local author and playwright Dave Duggan endorsing the Community Book Pledge with Oakgrove Integrated College.

Syenna Hairdressing, Make-Up and Beauty make a donation to Oakgrove students on Friday.

Mulvenna (Opticians), Pump Street, Derry, kindly make a donation on Friday last.

Jess Huddon at Revolver Hair Salon, Pump Street, Derry kindly makes a donation.

Erin Kearney from Danny Cooley Jewellers making a donation to Oakgrove’s Book Pledge on Friday morning.