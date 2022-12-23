Tony was joined by his wife Donna, their children and grandchildren and staff and pupils at St Cecilia’s for a ceremony thanking him for looking after the school for almost half a century.

St Cecilia’s principal, Mrs Mary Jo O'Carolan, said: “Tony joined St Cecilia’s in January 1976, appointed by the first principal, Ms Cunningham. Since then, he has worked with Ms Peterson, Grainne McCafferty, Catherine O’Hare and Martine Mulhern and, now, me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"St Cecilia’s was always Tony’s third home; the first being Lenagh Gardens with his ‘princess’ Donna and his family. Tony’s second home is the boiler house with Eugene, Jimmy or Pat – his work husband. You could also find him in the ‘wee tea room’ which is essentially a broom cupboard where four or five of them would squeeze in at 10am for a cup of tea and a gossip.

St Cecilia’s caretaker Tony Morrison retired on Thursday after 47 years in the school.

"He loved all the girls that came through our doors and in most cases, he knew aunties, mammies and grannies who also came through the school. He loved having a bit of craic with them, especially during school shows and events. Tony lived and breathed St Cecilia’s. So much so, that all his daughters spent their school life here. Karen, Claire and Patricia were all ‘girls in green’. I’m sure that he would have put his son, wee Tony, in a skirt if he could have gotten away with it!”

"St Cecilia’s has always been very unique. One of the reasons is because of its position in Creggan. During the troubles, the British Army were balloted in front of the school as it had great views over the city. Because of this, the school had many hoax bombs planted in the gateway. Tony was instrumental in ensuring that the school was evacuated safely and the students and staff were unharmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In February 1989, Derry was expecting a 100 MPH storm. It lifted the roof off the army building, which was blown onto Jacqueline Way. A young girl and two elderly people were injured because of this but, thankfully, this was during a mid-term so there was no pupils or staff in the school. Again, Tony and Jimmy spent their mid-term clearing the debri and ensuring that the school was safe to welcome all the students back.

“St Cecilia’s is and always will be Tony’s second family and we will miss him hugely. We hope that Tony now gets to sit down and relax and enjoy time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He really does deserve it. He’s more than welcome to call in any time for a cup of tea and a yarn. We wish him a long, happy and healthy retirement after his 47 years of devoted service. Congratulations Tony."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Morrison who retired from St Cecilia's College after 47 years as the school's caretaker. Picture by Marie McGrellis /St Cecilia's.

Tony said: “It’s hard to put 47 years into words. It was a fantastic time. Opening those gates in the morning was like coming into heaven. Every day in this school was completely different. It was never boring. When you saw the girls coming in as wee first years and then leaving the school as mature students; it was fantastic to see that. Even when I go round the town now, people who are grannies now will be surprised that I’m still in St Cecilia’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a beautiful send-off. It’s unbelievable that 47 years have passed like that. You couldn’t buy the memories; the sad times or the great. Thank you all so much. I have great memories and they will continue on for the rest of my life, however long that may be. This is the saddest day of my life to be leaving. I could go another 47 now!”

St Cecilia’s caretaker Tony Morrison retired on Thursday after 47 years in the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Cecilia’s caretaker Tony Morrison retired on Thursday after 47 years in the school.

St Cecilia’s caretaker Tony Morrison retired on Thursday after 47 years in the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Cecilia’s caretaker Tony Morrison retired on Thursday after 47 years in the school.

St Cecilia’s caretaker Tony Morrison retired on Thursday after 47 years in the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Cecilia’s caretaker Tony Morrison retired on Thursday after 47 years in the school.

St Cecilia’s caretaker Tony Morrison retired on Thursday after 47 years in the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Cecilia’s caretaker Tony Morrison retired on Thursday after 47 years in the school.

St Cecilia’s caretaker Tony Morrison retired on Thursday after 47 years in the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Cecilia’s caretaker Tony Morrison retired on Thursday after 47 years in the school.

St Cecilia’s caretaker Tony Morrison retired on Thursday after 47 years in the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Cecilia’s caretaker Tony Morrison retired on Thursday after 47 years in the school.

St Cecilia’s caretaker Tony Morrison retired on Thursday after 47 years in the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Cecilia’s caretaker Tony Morrison retired on Thursday after 47 years in the school.

St Cecilia’s caretaker Tony Morrison retired on Thursday after 47 years in the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Cecilia’s caretaker Tony Morrison retired on Thursday after 47 years in the school.

St Cecilia’s caretaker Tony Morrison retired on Thursday after 47 years in the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad