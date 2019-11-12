Derry charities join Scarlett Moffatt to set Lottery record

Derry charities Liberty Consortium and The Rainbow Project have joined TV celebrity Scarlett Moffatt to help set a new world record for the largest ever cream tea party to celebrate the National Lottery’s 25th birthday.

Members of the charities recently travelled to Newcastle on Tyne and joined Scarlett and over 1,000 people from other National Lottery funded groups, to successfully beat the previous record.

Liberty Consortium delivers programmes that help young people with learning difficulties to develop skills and be part of their community. Since 2002, the charity has been awarded grants by the National Lottery Community Fund of over £1.4m , including funds to create an inclusive playtrail that allows children of all abilities to play and learn together, horticulture training and education programmes for teenagers with learning disabilities.

Anne Marie Donnelly, Transition Manager at Liberty Consortium, said: “The funding we’ve received from the National Lottery Community Fund has supported and empowered hundreds of young people with learning difficulties as well as their families. We simply wouldn’t be here without them.”

The Rainbow Project works to improve the physical, mental and emotional health and well-being of lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgender people in NI. They were first awarded a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund in 1997 for running costs. In 2017, they received £496,161 for their OUT Youth North West Project.

Nuala Devanny, Health and Wellbeing Manager with the Rainbow Project said: “We’re currently delivering the OUT Youth North West Project, which supports young people from the LGBT community, aged 14 to 25 and living in the North West area, funded by the National Lottery Community Fund. The grant is being used to develop better relationships both within and beyond the LGBT community in the North West, promote health and well-being and prepare young people to access employment, education and training opportunities.”

Joe Walsh, Rainbow Project, Kerry Boyd, Autism NI, Thomas Wilson, NI Children's Hospice, Lea Anne Dixon, Positive Life, Alison McNulty, TinyLife, Mark Roberts and Anne Marie Donnelly, Liberty Consortium, Nuala Devenny, Rainbow Project, Gavin Armstrong, Positive Life, all help set the new record for the largest ever cream tea party to celebrate the National Lottery's 25th birthday.

Since 1994, The National Lottery has made more than 5,500 millionaires, but its primary purpose is giving to good causes. Over £1.2billion has been given to more than 25,000 projects in NI thanks to National Lottery players.

Kate Beggs, The National Lottery Community Fund NI Director said: “I’m delighted that some of the organisations we support in Northern Ireland were able to take part in this world record breaking event which brought people together from across the UK. A big well done to all involved.

“The 25th birthday is a time for us to say thank you to National Lottery players for contributing around £30 million to good causes in the UK every week.”