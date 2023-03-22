News you can trust since 1772
Pupils from Mr Mc Callion's Class, St Patrick's Primary School, pictured at their confirmation at St Patrick's Chapel, Pennyburn. Included, are Fr Noel McDermott, and Fr Michael McCaughey. (Stephen Latimer)
Derry Confirmations 2023: St Patrick’s PS and St Therese’s PS

Pupils making their confirmations in Derry.

By Stephen Latimer Photography
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:28 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:28 GMT

Photos by Stephen Latimer Photography.

Pupils from Mrs McConnell's Class, St Patrick's Primary School, pictured at their confirmation at St Patrick's Chapel, Pennyburn. Included, is Fr Noel McDermott. (Stephen Latimer)

Pupils from Mrs Doherty's Class, St Patrick's Primary School, pictured at their confirmation at St Patrick's Chapel, Pennyburn. Included, are Fr Noel McDermott, and Fr Michael McCaughey.(Stephen Latimer)

Pupils from Miss R Doherty's Class, St Patrick's Primary School, pictured at their confirmation at St Patrick's Chapel, Pennyburn. Included, are Fr Noel McDermott, and Fr Michael McCaughey. (Stephen Latimer)

Pupils from Mrs Crumley's Class, St Patrick's Primary School, pictured at their confirmation at St Patrick's Chapel, Pennyburn. Included, are Fr Noel McDermott, Fr Michael McCaughey and Fr Sean O'Donnell. (Stephen Latimer)

