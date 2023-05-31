Lisa McGee, playwright, screenwriter and creator of the BAFTA-winning Derry Girls series; Tommy Bowe, TV presenter and former Irish Rugby international player; Jayne Brady, Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service and a trailblazer shaping the future of public administration; and Sarah Friar, Chief Executive Officer of Nextdoor, will be addressing the cohort of aspiring leaders throughout the year-long programme.

The programme is designed to work around those who are working or studying, and will include nine one-day sessions over the year. Participants also will have the opportunity to undertake a week-long residential at the prestigious Babson College, Boston, USA, framed around Babson’s respected ‘Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®’ methodology which will help leaders drive the economic growth and social change that is needed.

The [email protected] Leadership Programme is aimed at those who have graduated from Ulster University since 2013 or those who are expecting to graduate this summer, and who live and work in Northern Ireland.

Lisa McGee.

Those hoping to apply for this programme have until 12pm on Monday 5 June, with the University interested in applications from aspiring and established leaders across Northern Ireland, working a variety of different sectors.

Welcoming the announcement, Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan, Ulster University Provost, said: “Ulster University is beyond delighted to announce these four exceptional leaders are joining [email protected] to share their own unique leadership experiences and demonstrate a range of leadership styles and approaches. Our cohort of aspiring leaders will receive invaluable insights into the world of leadership and have the opportunity to learn from these experts in developing into the leaders they aspire to be.

“The programme is fully-funded and we encourage applications from anyone who has graduated from Ulster University since 2013, or will be graduating this summer, living and working in Northern Ireland, in any sector.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime development opportunity for anyone keen on expanding their experiences, growing their leadership capacity and building a long-lasting network.

The famous four who will be involved in the Ulster University leadership project.

“[email protected] forms part of Ulster University’s overarching plans to mark 25 years since the signing of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement. Through this programme we will invest in 25 of our graduates who are committed to our place in Northern Ireland, and who choose to lead Northern Ireland’s future.”

In addition to sessions led by some of Northern Ireland’s exceptional leaders, and a week-long residential in Boston, USA, participants will also take part in a mentoring programme in partnership with the Institute of Directors NI, where they will be partnered with a senior leader from

across the region. Furthermore, they will have the opportunity to develop a leaders' community network with other participants which will extend beyond the formal learning period, across the years that follow.

The [email protected] Leadership Programme is funded by both Ulster University and the Garfield Weston Trust.