Derry Halloween: Hollybush pupils get into the spirit

The school hosted a Spooktacular Parade in the grounds and around the local Culmore area as part of a fund-raising venture aiming to purchase outdoor play equipment for the pupils.

Ms Teresa Duggan, new school Principal at Hollybush said she was delighted with the excellent support shown by both children, parents, staff and the wider Culmore community.

“To date over £5000 has been raised for school funds and we extend sincere thanks to local businesses who have kindly donated to the school including Bradley’s Chemist, Swan Spa, Belmont Properties and Shauna Callan. Our children had a fantastic morning participating in the Spooktacular parade and many treats were in store too! A great day for everyone before the Hallowe’en break.”