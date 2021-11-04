Mrs. Mary Grace and nursery class at Hollybush PS pictured during Halloween Festivities this week at the school. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Derry Halloween: Hollybush pupils get into the spirit

A few spooky characters were out and about Hollybush PS and Nursery Unit in the run-up to Halloween.

By Jim McCafferty
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 5:22 pm

The school hosted a Spooktacular Parade in the grounds and around the local Culmore area as part of a fund-raising venture aiming to purchase outdoor play equipment for the pupils.

Ms Teresa Duggan, new school Principal at Hollybush said she was delighted with the excellent support shown by both children, parents, staff and the wider Culmore community.

“To date over £5000 has been raised for school funds and we extend sincere thanks to local businesses who have kindly donated to the school including Bradley’s Chemist, Swan Spa, Belmont Properties and Shauna Callan. Our children had a fantastic morning participating in the Spooktacular parade and many treats were in store too! A great day for everyone before the Hallowe’en break.”

All pictures by Jim McCafferty Photography

1.

Dinosaurs wrestle at Hollybush this week in the shape of P5 pupils Alana and Niamh.

Photo Sales

2.

Nursery children make their way to the parade at Hollybush on Wednesday morning.

Photo Sales

3.

Miss McGurrenâ€TMs P5 class get into the Halloween spirit on Wednesday morning.

Photo Sales

4.

Mrs. Gallen's P5 class show off their Halloween costumes on Wednesday morning at Hollybush PS. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5