Harry Potter and his P3 playmates posing for a photograph during Halloween celebrations at Greenhaw Primary School on Friday afternoon. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Derry Halloween: pupils tour estate dressed in costumes

Pupils at a Derry primary school enjoyed a parade through their local estate as they took part in this year’s Halloween festivities.

By Jim McCafferty Photography
Friday, 29th October 2021, 10:50 am

Youngsters and staff at Greenhaw Primary School treated their families and other local residents to a colourful display as they paraded around Carnhill.

1.

Greenhaw PS pupils getting ready for their annual tour around the school on Friday last.

2.

Some of the P1 pupils, teachers and classroom assistants from Greenhaw PS take time to wave to the camera during Fridayâ€TMs Halloween Walkabout around Carnhill (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3.

Big wave from the P1 pupils from Greenhaw PS as they take part in their Halloween Parade this week.

4.

Dressed up for Halloween - P1 pupils from Greenhaw making their way around Carnhill on Friday morning last.

