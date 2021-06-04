Derry Irish school Gaelscoil na Daróige, a fast growing oak, gets new rooms

Boasting a 60% growth in enrolment in recent years, the school has long campaigned for improved accommodation.

Príomhoide Fiachra Ó Donghaile explained how last August Karen Mullan MLA facilitated a visit by Education Minister Peter Weir who was able to witness first-hand the immediate need for improved accommodation.

“I am elated for the children,” said Fiachra. “Finally they are being provided with accommodation befitting of the excellent education we strive to provide. Gaelscoil na Daróige is mindful this is merely the start of a much needed development programme and are currently in discussions with the Department of Education about the possibility of acquiring additional land.”

Philip Ó Síoráin, chair, explained that despite years of under-resourcing, parents have been applying for places in Gaelscoil na Daróige in their droves. Numbers are also increasing at Bunscoil Cholm Cille and Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir.

“This is indicative of the growing awareness of the benefits of bilingualism. Children enrol in our playgroup with little or no Gaeilge and leave Rang 7 as confident bilinguals,” added Fiachra. This represents a significant step forward for Irish education in Ballymagroarty and Derry.

“The addition of the multipurpose hall will greatly enhance our capacity to extend the services we already provide,” continued Fiachra. “It also allows the school to transform our extended Schools provision.” The new accommodation is the result of foundations laid by previous principal Oisín MacEó, and the founders and governors.