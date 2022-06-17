Mrs Govern’s P7 class at Long Tower Primary School. DER2220GS – 034

Derry Journal Class of 2022 Primary 7 School Leavers : Part 2

The second of two photo parades featuring the Class of 2022 Primary 7 pupils from schools across the North West as they prepare to say farewell and embark on a new chapter.

By George Sweeney & Brendan McDaid
Friday, 17th June 2022, 3:02 pm

A keepsake print edition was published in Friday’s Derry Journal, available in shops now.

You can also order photos here by clicking on photo sales under the class photo caption or you can log on to derryjournal.newsprints.co.uk/Alternatively you can call 0330 403 033.

Hundreds more local schoolchildren featured in Part 1 in last Friday’s Derry Journal on June 10th and that photo parade is also online and photos for sale can be purchased as above.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal and local schools.

*Please note only photos with a code at the end are for sale here.

1. DER- LONG TOWER PRIMARY SCHOOL LEAVERS

Miss Masterson's P7 class at Long Tower Primary School. DER2220GS â€“ 033

Photo Sales

2. DER- FOUNTAIN PRIMARY SCHOOL P7 LEAVERS

Mr Torney’s P7 class at Fountain Primary School. DER2222GS – 038

Photo Sales

3. DER- ST PAULS PRIMARY SCHOOL P7 LEAVERS

Miss McGinty with her P7 class at St Paul’s Primary School. DER222GS – 010

Photo Sales

4. DER- ST PAULS PRIMARY SCHOOL P7 LEAVERS

Miss McGinty's P7 class at St Paul's Primary School. DER222GS â€“ 010

Photo Sales
North West
Next Page
Page 1 of 11