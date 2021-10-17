Mrs O’Hara’s P1 class at Listnagelvin Primary School. DER2138GS – 015

Derry Journal My First Class - October 2021 Primary 1 pupils (Part 1)

Pictured are children who recently started their first year at primary school across the north west.

Sunday, 17th October 2021, 9:25 am

Check out next Friday’s Derry Journal newspaper for another special supplement featuring more local schools.

1. DER - HOLY FAMILY PRIMARY SCHOOL

Mrs Parke’s (on the left) P1 class at Holy Family Primary School. Included in the photo are Miss Kyleigh and Miss Aisling. DER2140GS – 012

2. DER - CULMORE PRIMARY SCHOOL

Culmore PS Primary 1 children from Mrs McMenamin and Mrs Geddesâ€TM class. DER2139GS - 029

3. DER - ARDNASHEE PRIMARY SCHOOL

Ms Edwards (on the right) P1 class at Ardnashee Primary School. Included in the photo are Oshiana McAdam and Katrina Gallagher. DER2140GS – 016

4. DER - ST BRIGID'S PRIMARY 1

Miss Glenn pictured with her St Brigid’s Primary 1 class. DER2137GS - 010

