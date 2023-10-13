News you can trust since 1772
Derry Journal My First Class: Primary 1 pupils 2023

The first of two photo parades featuring the Class of 2023 P1 pupils from schools across the North West who recently started their first year at primary school.
By Conor McClean
Published 13th Oct 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 16:46 BST

Photos by Conor McClean / Derry Journal.

The P1 class at Holy Family Primary School with Class Assistants Kayleigh Saunders and Zara Schlindwein.

The P1 class at Holy Family Primary School with Class Assistants Kayleigh Saunders and Zara Schlindwein. Photo: Conor McClean

Ms Mullan's P1 class at Lisnagelvin Primary School.

Ms Mullan's P1 class at Lisnagelvin Primary School. Photo: Conor McClean

Mrs Coyle's P1 class at Rosemount Primary School.

Mrs Coyle's P1 class at Rosemount Primary School. Photo: Conor McClean

Mrs Kelly, Mrs Orr and Ms Wilson's Speech & Language Class at St. Anne's Primary School.

Mrs Kelly, Mrs Orr and Ms Wilson's Speech & Language Class at St. Anne's Primary School. Photo: Conor McClean

