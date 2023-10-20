Derry Journal My First Class: Primary 1 pupils 2023
The second of two photo parades featuring the Class of 2023 P1 pupils from schools across the North West who recently started their first year at primary school.
By Conor McClean
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:40 BST
A keepsake print edition was published in Friday’s Derry Journal, available in shops now.
You can also order photos here by logging on to derryjournal.newsprints.co.uk/
Alternatively you can call 0330 403 033.
Photos by Conor McClean / Derry Journal and local schools.
1 / 6