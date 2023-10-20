News you can trust since 1772
Mrs Wade's class at Broadbridge Primary School.

Derry Journal My First Class: Primary 1 pupils 2023

The second of two photo parades featuring the Class of 2023 P1 pupils from schools across the North West who recently started their first year at primary school.
By Conor McClean
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:40 BST

Photos by Conor McClean / Derry Journal and local schools.

Pupuils from St. Aengus' National School.

Pupils from St. Aengus' National School.

Pupils from St Matthew's Primary School.

Pupils from St Matthew's Primary School.

St Catherine's Primary School Class 1B.

St Catherine's Primary School Class 1B.

Knockavoe Primary School Class 1B.

Knockavoe Primary School Class 1B.

