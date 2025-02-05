Derry primary school going the extra mile for Irish international charity GOAL

Nazareth House Primary School in Derry has long been a supporter of the annual GOAL Mile and many of the pupils and their parents took part in the 2024 Derry GOAL Mile on Boxing Day. The Derry GOAL Mile raised over £3,000.

GOAL is an Irish humanitarian charity which is currently working in countries around the world including Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, Niger, Uganda, Sudan, Colombia, Haiti and Honduras.

The local GOAL Mile has become a popular Christmas tradition for many families who see it as an opportunity to show to solidarity with people struggling to survive in countries ravaged by war, disease and climate change.

The first GOAL mile in the city was organised in 2002 by Sister Bernadine, former principal of Nazareth House Primary School and local GP Dr Lee Casey.

Supporters of the Derry GOAL Mile, from left to right, Kevin Holly, senior teacher, Little Oaks, Derry; Roisin Blackery, Principal of Nazareth House Primary School, Derry with Primary 7 pupils Tess, Erin and Hannah and Patti Holly, Nazareth House Primary School governor.

Current Nazareth House principal Roisin Blackery said she is delighted to maintain the school’s link with the GOAL Mile. “The school’s motto is ‘Caring and Sharing’ When we talk to the children about the important work that GOAL does in other parts of the world, it helps them realise, not only how fortunate they are, but how taking part in the GOAL Mile is a way of showing that they care about people who are less well off.”

As a novel incentive to encourage the children to participate in the walk, the principal promised a January 'homework pass' to any pupils who took part in the GOAL Mile, and was delighted so many children and their parents completed the walk - although she admitted that she didn't think she would have to give out so many homework passes.