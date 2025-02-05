Derry primary school going the extra mile for Irish international charity GOAL
GOAL is an Irish humanitarian charity which is currently working in countries around the world including Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, Niger, Uganda, Sudan, Colombia, Haiti and Honduras.
The local GOAL Mile has become a popular Christmas tradition for many families who see it as an opportunity to show to solidarity with people struggling to survive in countries ravaged by war, disease and climate change.
The first GOAL mile in the city was organised in 2002 by Sister Bernadine, former principal of Nazareth House Primary School and local GP Dr Lee Casey.
Current Nazareth House principal Roisin Blackery said she is delighted to maintain the school’s link with the GOAL Mile. “The school’s motto is ‘Caring and Sharing’ When we talk to the children about the important work that GOAL does in other parts of the world, it helps them realise, not only how fortunate they are, but how taking part in the GOAL Mile is a way of showing that they care about people who are less well off.”
As a novel incentive to encourage the children to participate in the walk, the principal promised a January 'homework pass' to any pupils who took part in the GOAL Mile, and was delighted so many children and their parents completed the walk - although she admitted that she didn't think she would have to give out so many homework passes.