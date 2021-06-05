Derry primary school pictures from 2010

So in a year blighted by Covid-19, we’ve looked back at school life a decade ago, and put together a slideshow of pictures of various primary school pupils’ activities in 2010. The slideshow contains pictures of classes, and other activities that our pupils took part in, from cookery challenges to raising money for charity and joining the Badgers or St John Ambulance.
We hope you enjoy this latest stroll down memory lane.
Staff and pupils from Steelstown Primary School receive the Schools Videoconference Award in which they were highly commended in the Primary Schools category. Included, front from left, are Cal McLaughlin, Ben McCarron, Luke Crampsey, Cara Doherty, Eoghan Mullan, Rebekah McGettigan and Tiernan Doherty. Back row, from left, are Deidre Gillespie, principal, Peter Heaney, class teacher, and Jack Gillen and Caroline Horan from C2K. (0312PG09)
Pupils from Oakgrove Integrated Primary School receive certificates for attending a British Sign Language course at Foyle Language Centre. They are, from left, Erin Adams, teacher Josephine Heath who received a Level 1 certificate, Christian Temple Buchannan, Tegan Nesbitt, Emma Ball, Rafa Ardhami, Sara Ardhami and Caitlin Murray. (0511PG06)
Children enjoy Parky the Magician during the Steelstown Brian Og's Christmas party. (0712PG02)
Children at the Steelstown Brian Og's Christmas party can't wait to get a present from Santa. (0712PG06)