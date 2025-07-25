Derry rep raises concerns over sports access for disabled children

A Derry Councillor has voiced concern that one in four children with disabilities in the district do not have access to physical activity.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At July’s Full Council Meeting, SDLP councillor Declan Norris proposed that council write to the Education and Communities Ministers around strategies to support physical activity for people with disabilities.

The motion stated: “Council recognises the vital importance of making sport and physical activity accessible and inclusive for everyone, regardless of ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recent reports have highlighted a concerning decline in participation among children with disabilities in physical education within schools, as well as a reduction in the number of people with disabilities engaging in community sport more broadly.

SDLP councillor Declan Norris.

“In light of these findings, this Council resolves to write to the Minister for Education, to request a comprehensive report outlining what plans, strategies, and resources are currently in place or being developed to support schools, teachers, and classroom assistants in providing accessible physical education for children with disabilities, and write to the Minister for Communities to request details on what actions are being taken to reverse the decline in participation in community sport by people with disabilities, and what strategies are in place to support and develop elite Para athletes to compete at the highest levels of sport, both locally and internationally.”

The motion also urged that Council ‘reaffirms its commitment to equality, inclusion, and the promotion of health and well-being for all residents’ in its council operated facilities.

Councillor Norris highlighted the ‘All Equal All Active’ campaign, by Disability Sport NI, which aims to address the 18 percent drop in Northern Irish disabled people participating in sport in the last five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Norris said that, according to a recent ‘All Equal All Active’ report, 24 percent of the population of Northern Ireland are living with a disability or health condition.

“If we break that into the district council that’s 40,870 people of which 3,605 are children,” he added “And the report also detailed that there’s one in four children with a disability that are not gaining access to PE.

“I find this totally unacceptable, and I think plan has to be put in place by the Executive to challenge this and put out something better for access for people living with disabilities.”