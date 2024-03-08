Derry student Jay praised as he wins prestigious youth leadership award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The competition rewards young people with clear leadership potential based on their extra-curricular activities.

Jay, who is a Year 13 student at Foyle College, received his certificate from Rotary Ireland District Governor Kenny Fisher and Patrick O’Riordan, Head of Public Affairs at the European Parliament’s office in Ireland.

Jay, who was representing Rotary Club of Derry and who enjoys weightlifting and running, said he entered the competition to learn more about the EU, its various institutions, and its role in the legislative process.

Secondary chool student Jay Curry receiving his Rotary Youth Leadership Development award from Kenny Fisher, District Governor of Rotary Ireland and Patrick O’Riordan, Head of Public Affairs with the European Parliament in Ireland, at an event at Europe House in Dublin recently. [Photo: Collette Creative Photography]

Jay spoke “I learned a lot about the EU in preparation for the interviewing process and I now also have a deeper understanding of leadership.

“The highlight of this trip certainly was interacting with people from the Republic and seeing how much we now miss out after exiting the European Union. I would absolutely recommend this competition to young people in Derry. It was fantastic.”

Students from all over the island of Ireland visited places such as Belfast, Dublin and Strasbourg.

In Belfast they went on a private tour of City Hall, a tour of Stormont, met several political figures such as Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and sat in the visitors’ gallery to watch MLAs discuss affordable childcare.

In Dublin they watched presentations about the EU at the European Parliament Liaison Office, went on tours of the Seanad and Dail, meeting several politicians such as Tánaiste Micheál Martin, the Minister for Education Norma Foley and Minister of State Jack Chambers.

During a three day visit to Strasbourg the students went on a walking tour of the city, spent the day being MEPs at the European Parliament debating topical issues, visited the European Court of Human Rights and a shopping trip in Strasbourg city centre.

Kenny Fisher, District Governor of Rotary Ireland praised the student’s enthusiasm and willingness to engage with the programme.

“I have to compliment Jay and all of this year’s winners on two counts. Firstly, for the wide range of sporting, artistic and community-based activities they are involved in and secondly for the level of knowledge they displayed on a wide range of topics and the extremely high standard of their contributions throughout the week of this trip.”