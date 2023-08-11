Dylan Copland, Leo Griffiths, Brid Peoples and Maeve McHugh are among 56 students from across the North on the British Council’s prestigious Study USA programme, which enables students to study business or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) related subjects in American colleges.

North West Regional College students Dylan Copland and Leo Griffiths, are both heading to Illinois.

Dylan, from the village of Drumahoe, currently studies Film and Television Production and will enrol at Monmouth College, while Derry student Leo, a Software Development student, is heading to McKendree University.

Co Derry students Brid Peoples, Dylan Copland, Leo Griffiths and Maeve McHugh are pictured with Dr. Erin Hinson, Study USA Student Support Advisor, Richard Leeman, Skills Division, Department for the Economy, Northern Ireland, and Claire Hamilton, Study USA Programme Manager, British Council, Northern Ireland.

Dylan said: “Study USA is an amazing opportunity and to be one out of 56 students from the colleges and universities in Northern Ireland is fantastic.

"I applied to the programme as I wanted to build on my employability and independence away from home, as well as build up a level of knowledge within the business sector.

"Through the programme, I hope to gain valuable essential skills and qualities from the variety of classes I will attend, in order to bring new life and growth into Northern Ireland's economy, all while promoting Northern Ireland in good light to my peers.”

Brid Peoples, from Claudy, and Maeve McHugh, from Magherafelt, both study Law at Queen’s University Belfast. Brid will spend her year at the University of Indianapolis, Indiana; while Maeve is off to Carroll University in Wisconsin.

Maeve said: “I applied to Study USA for a new experience, getting to attend an American college and travel in the States. I know people who had participated in the programme previously and loved it. Ultimately through the programme I hope to make new friends and have new experiences.”Also taking part are

Jonathan Stewart, Director British Council Northern Ireland said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the Department for the Economy to deliver Study USA, a prestigious scholarship programme that has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 1994.

“Study USA greatly enhances the employability skills of the students taking part in the programme, with many returning to work in Northern Ireland for employers with US and global links.

"Students get an opportunity to connect with another country, to really get to understand that country through living there for a year, and update their CV by developing new skills in an international setting.

"While in the US, the students will have the opportunity to enhance their academic skills but also to develop their people and intercultural skills that will prepare them for working for employers in Northern Ireland in the future.

"This year our students will be spread across 22 US states and we hope that they will build valuable links and develop friendships that will last a lifetime.

“We know that this year’s students will be great ambassadors for Northern Ireland. We wish them every success for the exciting year ahead and we look forward to welcoming them back to celebrate the class of 2024 next year.”