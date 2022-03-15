Derry to host first Advance Care Planning Week in the north

This year will see the first ever Advance Care Planning Awareness Week for the north. The week brings to the general public some of the key messages contained within the draft Advance Care Planning Policy out for public consultation.

This year’s inaugural theme is ‘It starts with a conversation’ and Compassionate Communities want to encourage people to start the conversation about planning ahead.

Compassionate Communities project manager Sharon Williams said: “Advance Care planning is simply about looking to the future and planning for what might happen if you were to become seriously ill and unable to communicate your wishes. We are all very busy living our lives today, so busy that most of us don’t think much about the future if we were to get sick.

“Planning weddings, births, careers and retirement are commonplace but seldom do we plan for a time when we find ourselves in a health crisis.

“This is so very important, not only for us but for those closest to us who may find that they have to make difficult decisions on our behalf. There are a number of ways we can plan for future care, by looking at personal, financial, clinical and legal wishes. It is important to review these plans as things change and most important to let those closest to you know of your plans.”

During the week there will be a number of initiatives happening to raise the profile of advice care planning. The project will launch an animation as well as a billboard and poster campaign to promote the importance of advance care planning for everyone. There will also be the opportunity to attend an advance care planning café in the city that will allow people to learn more about advice care planning.

Compassionate Communities Northern Group will also be hosting a live performance of the play ‘Sure, I’m only 76’ at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy, followed by a Q&A session on advance care planning. Places for this can be booked via Eventbrite https://sureiamonly76.eventbrite.co.uk or searching Sure I am only 76.