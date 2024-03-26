Watch more of our videos on Shots!

FestivALL aimed to break down the physical, communicational, social, and economic restrictions they can face and aimed to improve their wellbeing through a range of activities that are proven to have a positive impact on physical and mental health.

The event was organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council, in partnership with the Public Health Agency.

Derry & Strabane Mayor Patricia Logue, said: “FestivALL was a brilliant and empowering celebration of the creativity and talent that exists in our Council area. The activities sought to create the conditions where people with disabilities experience equal opportunity and face no barriers to participation.

Participants enjoying the FestivALL.

“The idea of a festival solely dedicated to showcasing the participants ability gives a positive message about our society and it truly inspires and reflects our Council’s commitment to access to and inclusion.

“I hope this event and others like it will create a space where everyone can participate as equals and encourage participation by disabled people in all aspects of public life.”

Throughout the months of February and March, disability lead organisations and performers prepared for the event programme.

Over 500 people attended over the two days to experience performances from the Ardnashee Choir, Tribe Dance Troupe, New Horizons Ltd, High End Dead, Stage Beyond and Renegade Zoo.