Destined to host ‘Women’s Lived Experiences with Autism Conference’ in Claudy

Charlene Keenan, Destined General Manager

It will be held in the Diamond Centre in Claudy on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 from 10am to 12noon.

The speakers at the conference will include women with autism and learning disabilities who will talk about their lived experiences with a disability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents and carers of families living with a disability in the home will speak on their experiences and challenges of accessing appropriate services from the statutory agencies and within the community and voluntary sector.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of speakers will highlight the services that are needed to be in place to address the full lifecycle phases of individuals with autism or a learning disability and their families.

The conference will explore the benefits of a cohesive strategic partnership approach to supporting individuals and their families and will set out a route map to identify the resources required to address current and future needs identified and to lobby for these resources.

There will be an opportunity for people in the audience to contribute through a question and answer session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlene Keenan, Destined General Manager said: “We are looking forward to exploring the issues affecting people with autism and learning disabilities and hearing it first hand, particularly those who are living in isolation in rural areas.

"Also, we have recognised that the autism sector has been quite fragmented with little strategic planning of support services and the conference will hopefully be the first step in bringing the diverse groups together to enhance partnership working.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council provided the funding to allow this important conference to take place and the organisers would like to thank the local Councillors and officers for their support.

Destined is a support organisation for people with learning disabilities dedicated to boosting 'access to citizenship through empowerment'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad