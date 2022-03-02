Down Memory Lane - Thornhill College 2006; a school year in 62 pictures

As always, the students and staff were involved in a great many activities throughout the year, whether excelling at exams, attending formals, winning prizes inside and outside the school, or raising funds for good causes.
If you were in any way associated with Thornhill in 2006 - as staff, student or parent - we hope these photographs will bring back some happy memories.
1.
Thornhill College winners of the Drama Cup for Choral Verse at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Included is Mrs. Maeve O'Doherty, teacher. (2804C14)
2.
Thornhill College winners of the Group Mime Rose Bowl and the James Duffy Cup for highest mark in Group Drama. Included is Mrs. Maeve O'Doherty, teacher. (2804C15)
3.
Thornhill College winners of the Irish Drama Feis Cup. Included are Mrs. Fiona Meade and Ms. Patricia Mullan, teachers. (2804C16)
4.
Thornhill College winners of the Irish Cup for Choral Verse Post Primary. Included is Ms. Patricia Mullin, teacher. (2804C17)