Thornhill College winners of the Dance Dra,a Cup at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Included are Mrs. Fiona Meade and Mrs. Geraldine McBride, teachers. (2804C13)

Down Memory Lane - Thornhill College 2006; a school year in 62 pictures

Our latest dander down Memory Lane takes us to 2006 and in particular to Thornhill College.

By william allen
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 1:17 pm

As always, the students and staff were involved in a great many activities throughout the year, whether excelling at exams, attending formals, winning prizes inside and outside the school, or raising funds for good causes.

If you were in any way associated with Thornhill in 2006 - as staff, student or parent - we hope these photographs will bring back some happy memories.

1.

Thornhill College winners of the Drama Cup for Choral Verse at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Included is Mrs. Maeve O'Doherty, teacher. (2804C14)

2.

Thornhill College winners of the Group Mime Rose Bowl and the James Duffy Cup for highest mark in Group Drama. Included is Mrs. Maeve O'Doherty, teacher. (2804C15)

3.

Thornhill College winners of the Irish Drama Feis Cup. Included are Mrs. Fiona Meade and Ms. Patricia Mullan, teachers. (2804C16)

4.

Thornhill College winners of the Irish Cup for Choral Verse Post Primary. Included is Ms. Patricia Mullin, teacher. (2804C17)

