Dozens of families ‘worried’ as P7 pupils still don’t know what ‘big school’ they will attend

By Kevin Mullan
Published 24th May 2024, 15:44 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 15:44 BST
Dozens of families have contacted a local MLA worried because their young primary seven leavers don’t know what ‘big school’ they will be going to in September.

That’s according to Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy who was speaking after the Education Authority (EA) advised P7s of the outcome of their applications to their preferred schools on Saturday, May 18.

“No child should be left not knowing what school they will go to in September. At the weekend, I was contacted by dozens of families and schools across Derry whose children are in that exact situation,” the Sinn Féin MLA said during members’ statements at the Stormont Assembly.

Post-primary applications opened in January but not all pupils got places at their preferred secondary schools and will now have to go through a late application process.

Mr. Delargy told MLAs: "We all know how unfair the transfer system is, as it judges children at the age of 10 or 11. As a former primary 7 teacher, I know at first hand how many children are impacted and how families are left feeling worried and unsure of the next steps.

"Receiving the news from the Education Authority (EA) on a Saturday is not acceptable, as they have to wait until Tuesday before they can appeal that process. Last summer and the summer before, I highlighted that to the EA, but, seemingly, nothing has changed.”

The Sinn Féin MLA said the entire application process should be simplified.

"Our children should be looking forward to a new phase in their education: to going to big school; to making new friends; to meeting new people; and to starting new subjects.

"They should not be left without a school to go to or with a school that is miles from their home, miles from their friends and, in some circumstances, miles from their brothers and sisters. We can work together to change that.

"The EA can make simple changes to make the process simpler for schools, families and, most importantly, children. Making the process work is not a difficult thing to do. We can take steps today to ensure that the same issues do not arise next year,” he declared.

Transfer tests could have ‘long lasting impact’

