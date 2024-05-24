Dozens of families ‘worried’ as P7 pupils still don’t know what ‘big school’ they will attend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dozens of families have contacted a local MLA worried because their young primary seven leavers don’t know what ‘big school’ they will be going to in September.

That’s according to Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy who was speaking after the Education Authority (EA) advised P7s of the outcome of their applications to their preferred schools on Saturday, May 18.

“No child should be left not knowing what school they will go to in September. At the weekend, I was contacted by dozens of families and schools across Derry whose children are in that exact situation,” the Sinn Féin MLA said during members’ statements at the Stormont Assembly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Post-primary applications opened in January but not all pupils got places at their preferred secondary schools and will now have to go through a late application process.

Dozens of families have contacted a local MLA worried because their young primary seven leavers don’t know what ‘big school’ they will be going to in September.

Mr. Delargy told MLAs: "We all know how unfair the transfer system is, as it judges children at the age of 10 or 11. As a former primary 7 teacher, I know at first hand how many children are impacted and how families are left feeling worried and unsure of the next steps.

"Receiving the news from the Education Authority (EA) on a Saturday is not acceptable, as they have to wait until Tuesday before they can appeal that process. Last summer and the summer before, I highlighted that to the EA, but, seemingly, nothing has changed.”

The Sinn Féin MLA said the entire application process should be simplified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our children should be looking forward to a new phase in their education: to going to big school; to making new friends; to meeting new people; and to starting new subjects.

"They should not be left without a school to go to or with a school that is miles from their home, miles from their friends and, in some circumstances, miles from their brothers and sisters. We can work together to change that.