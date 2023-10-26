Dr. Marie Ferris will be next principal of Derry’s prestigious Lumen Christi College
Derry’s Lumen Christi College has appointed Dr. Marie Ferris as the next principal of the prestigious Catholic grammar school.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:15 BST
The school confirmed to the ‘Journal’ that Dr. Ferris has been appointed as incoming principal of the college.
Dr. Ferris will take over from the outgoing principal, Mrs. Siobhan McCauley, from January 1, 2024.
Last month Lumen Christi invited applications for a new principal. Dr. Ferris, a teacher of Chemistry, comes from within the college’s senior leadership team having acted as vice-principal for several years.