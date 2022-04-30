Drumahoe PS teachers undertake marathon effort in memory of mums

Joanne Thompson, Ciara Bratton, Emma Walker, Tiffany Bogle and Jason Scott make up the Drumahoe Dream Team running the Belfast Marathon this Sunday.

The school said it has entered a team into the Belfast Marathon “in memory of Gillian Snodgrass and Nicola Robinson who sadly passed away last year, as well as supporting all members of our school community that are currently battling cancer”.

A Go Fund Me page, explains: “The school has recently lost two young mums to cancer and we have many families in our community bravely battling the disease.

“We would like to raise funds to donate to cancer charities including brain tumour research, Foyle Hospice, MacMillan nurses and Cancer Focus (NI) in memory of Gillian and Nicola and to help support those fighting so courageously.

“Five members of staff plan to run the relay of the Belfast Marathon on Sunday 1st May.

“They are Mr Scott, Miss Thompson, Mrs Bratton, Mrs Bogle and Mrs Walker. We would ask that people sponsor the team running that day. We appreciate that times are tough for so many at the moment but anything you could spare would be greatly received.

“Anything raised by the school will be split among the charities who do so much to support families close to us.”

It added: “Any funds raised will be shared among local cancer charities including Brain Tumour research, MacMillan nurses, Foyle Hospice and Cancer Focus NI. Donations can be made via the Go Fund Me link, via our online payment system or by leaving a donation in the office.”

To help, the Go Fund me link is: