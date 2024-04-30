EA lodges application for Greenhaw Primary School refurbishment and extension

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A fresh application for the works at the Racecourse Road school was recently lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council .

The EA has applied for permission to carry out internal refurbishment works.

It also wants to develop an eastern extension of the existing primary school, to demolish prefabricated units to the North of the school site and to install a replacement prefabricated unit.