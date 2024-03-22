Economy Minister Conor Murphy launches Ulster University Magee College 10,000 students taskforce

Economy Minister Conor Murphy with, from left, Ulster University Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew, Chair of the new taskforce, Stephen Kelly and Deputy Chair, Nicola Skelly.

The Minister said: "The expansion of Ulster Univeraity's campus in Derry is key to promoting regional balance in line with my economic vision.

"Increasing the city's student population will be a catalyst for economic development in the balance in the North West region.

“The taskforce will put together a comprehensive plan for North West capital and infrastructure requirements, and the wider environment needed in the city for the student population to grow and thrive.”

Stephen Kelly, Chief Executive of Manufacturing NI, has been appointed Chair of the taskforce and Nicola Skelly, Executive Director of the Washington Ireland Program, as Vice Chair.

The Minister said: "l am pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen and Nicola as Chair and Vice Chair of this taskforce. Their experience, leadership and expertise will ensure the delivery of a robust action plan that will guide us to achieving 10,000 students at the campus, which will be a significant milestone for the North West region and the economy."

Stephen Kelly said: "I am delighted to have been asked by the Minister to lead this piece of work which is critical for both the university and the North West. I look forward to working with all taskforce members and other stakeholders, including the local community, to ensure delivery of a campus for 10,000 students at Magee, which supports the Minister's economic vision.

"There is a lot of work to do and we plan to get started immediately."

Membership of the taskforce will consist of representatives from a range of organisations in higher education, business, the trade union movement, the voluntary and community sector, government and local government.

Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University, will represent the university on the taskforce.

Professor Bartholomew said: "At Ulster University, we remain completely committed to growth at our Derry~Londonderry campus, in line with our strategic commitment for better regional balance.

