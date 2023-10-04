Education Authority applies for major extension at St. Patrick’s and St. Brigid’s College
An application to develop two additional classrooms, a new sports hall and upgrade the school’s existing sports pitches has now been lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council.
A design access statement submitted in support of the application outlines the extent of the work.
"The proposed development aims to provide St. Patrick’s and St. Brigid’s College with a new sports facility on the adjoining school site, with associated car parking and pedestrian access from the existing school to the new site.
"An extension of two general classrooms is also proposed to the existing school building, along with refurbishment to the existing staff facilities internally.
"Site works have been proposed to create a new 3G pitch on the location of the existing shale athletic pitch to the south of the site,” the statement says.