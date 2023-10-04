News you can trust since 1772

Education Authority applies for major extension at St. Patrick’s and St. Brigid’s College

The Education Authority has applied for permission to commence a major extension at St. Patrick’s and St. Brigid’s College in Claudy.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Oct 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 17:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An application to develop two additional classrooms, a new sports hall and upgrade the school’s existing sports pitches has now been lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

A design access statement submitted in support of the application outlines the extent of the work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The proposed development aims to provide St. Patrick’s and St. Brigid’s College with a new sports facility on the adjoining school site, with associated car parking and pedestrian access from the existing school to the new site.

The Education Authority has applied for permission to develop a new extension at St. Patrick's and St. Brigid's College in Claudy.The Education Authority has applied for permission to develop a new extension at St. Patrick's and St. Brigid's College in Claudy.
The Education Authority has applied for permission to develop a new extension at St. Patrick's and St. Brigid's College in Claudy.
Most Popular

"An extension of two general classrooms is also proposed to the existing school building, along with refurbishment to the existing staff facilities internally.

"Site works have been proposed to create a new 3G pitch on the location of the existing shale athletic pitch to the south of the site,” the statement says.

Related topics:Education AuthorityStrabane District CouncilDerry City