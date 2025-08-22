Education has the power to transform the lives of people right across the North West, and Ulster University’s Magee campus is perfectly placed to be the fulcrum, writes Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy.

The recent confirmation of the development of a new teaching block and sports dome at the Magee campus is not just a win for the university – it is a statement of intent for Derry and the wider region.

I want to pay particular tribute to Sinn Féin colleagues, Economy Minister Dr. Caoimhe Archibald and previous Economy Minister Conor Murphy. They have listened, they have acted and they have delivered.

Ulster University has remained committed to its Derry campus, not just in word but in action. The development of new facilities and the increase in available courses are proof of that commitment.

Ulster University's Magee campus.

Top class infrastructure and better learning opportunities will improve student experience, support local development and help shape a modern, inclusive campus for the future.

What is equally important is the spirit of partnership that has underpinned this progress. Further education colleges, Ulster University, Executive Ministers and, most importantly, local people, have all played a positive role in driving this momentum and ambition forward. We are beginning to see real progress through more student places and a consolidated region-wide approach to skills and training.

Growing Magee to 10,000 students is a top priority for Sinn Féin and a Programme for Government commitment. Recent news that all necessary land for the expansion of the Magee campus has been acquired is a step forward. Each of these significant steps marks another milestone towards 10,000 students at Magee. When we work together with a shared vision and in the best interests of local communities our possibilities are endless.

The North West is a region in transformation. We have the potential to become a thriving educational hub on the island and one that continues to attract investment, create good-quality jobs and deliver real benefits to local communities. That is the prize at play. Because increasing student numbers isn't just an academic exercise, it is not just a number plucked out of thin air. Delivery at Magee means delivery for Derry. It means students being able to not only study here, but to stay here and get a good-quality, highly paid job and build a life in Derry.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy.

Seventy medical students recently graduated from Magee and over 80% of them have secured a job in the North West. Much needed healthcare staff who will stay here, support our patients and contribute so much to Derry. We achieve more success like this by ensuring we regularly monitor progress through accountable target setting and courses which are relevant to Derry, to strengthen our local economy and ensure our region moves forward with the confidence, pride and ambition it deserves.

Progress has been made and there is so much more potential in Derry to build and shape a brighter future for all. Now is the time to stay focused on our common goal, working with the local community, the university and Executive ministers to keep driving forward and to realise the full potential of Magee campus.