Education Minister urged to recognise 'urgent need for fit for purpose accommodation' at 3 Derry Gaelscoileanna

At a Full Council Meeting on Wednesday, Sinn Féin Councillor Grace Uí Niallais proposed writing to the Minister for Education, Paul Givan, requesting that he “signs off business cases for capital works at Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir, Gaelscoil na Daróige and Bunscoil Cholmcille”.

Councillor Uí Niallais also proposed that the Minister recognises “the urgent need for fit for purpose accommodation at all three Gaelscoileanna in Derry”.

She said the area’s four schools, one of which is in Strabane, have a “unique ethos and sit within an area where there is need for Irish-medium education.”

“Year in and year out, the numbers of parents who become interested in gifting their child with bilingualism is growing,” Councillor Uí Niallais said.

“They aren’t put off by a lack of modern facilities, but rather are inspired by the advantages of bilingualism.

“When I say a lack of modern facilities, I’m not talking about an old building in need of repairs. I’m talking about portable cabins with patchwork repairs which are no longer fit for purpose, resulting in soaring maintenance bills and exposing children to the elements of bad weather days.

“Despite this the pupil numbers are growing, and this highlights the urgency for the Minister to sign off business cases and commit a timescale for capital works.”

SDLP Councillor Catherine McDaid said she was “shocked” to learn that one school had the same portable cabins since it opened 40 years ago, had no assembly hall or sports facilities, and required pupils to travel to another school at lunchtime.

She also said the schools were outgrowing demand each year, due to the “ever-growing interest and passion for education through the Irish language”.

Councillor McDaid added: “The demand shows not just the renewed interest in our native language and culture, but also reflects the high quality of teaching in these schools.

“The days of learning Irish in bushes and behind closed doors are long gone, and now we need the days of cold cabins and leaking huts to be consigned to the past as well.”

“Many schools, not just Irish-medium schools, have been denied adequate funding, and this has gone on long enough.

“We need Ministers to put their money where their mouth is and ensure all children get the education they deserve in a warm, safe environment.”

