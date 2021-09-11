Eight Jabbathon vaccine clinics at Magee & NWRC in Derry, Strabane and Limavady

The North West Regional campuses in Derry, Limavady and Strabane will all be hosting special clinics along with Ulster University’s Magee campus.

The Western Trust is partnering with Higher Educational Institutions to run the series of vaccination clinics as part of a new “Jabbathon” initiative.

Organised by the Department of Health, the “Jabbathon” programme will involve 60 walk-in clinics hosted across approx. 30 campuses across the north – offering first jabs to students across Northern Ireland’s universities and Further Education colleges.

The scheme was announced by Health Minister Robin Swann and is seen as a major push to help vaccinate more students in Northern Ireland.

These clinics will run in addition to the ongoing programme of localised walk-in mobile clinics for everyone aged 16 and over across the Western Trust area.

The Health Minister stated: “I very much welcome the “Jabbathon” initiative and thank all those across the health and further and higher education sectors for their work in making this happen.

“A growing number of young people have been coming forward to get their jab and I am sure this extensive programme of targeted walk-in clinics will further increase take-up.”

Commenting on the roll out of the initiative in the West, Western Trust Director of Director of Performance and Service Improvement and Vaccine Programme Lead, Teresa Molloy, said:

“We have come so far in terms of the vaccination programme here in the Western Trust area, but we are in no way complacent. Covid is still very much with us and it is vitally important that everyone takes advantage of the offer to get vaccinated.

“Everyone who takes up the vaccination is helping keep their family, friends and the wider community safe from the worst effects of Covid. By getting vaccinated, students will be playing a vital part in getting normality back and therefore reducing the threat of disruption to their education and all aspects of student life.

“We are working hard to ensure access to the vaccine is easy for everyone and by running these clinics we will be providing the perfect opportunity for those young people who want to get their jab to be able to do so and we urge those students to take up the offer.”

The local clinics begin on Monday and runs through to next week:

Monday 13/09/21 2.00pm-6.00pm North West Regional College, Limavady

Tuesday 14/09/21 9.30am-1.30pm Ulster University, Magee Campus, Sports Hall

Wednesday 15/09/21 1.00pm-5.00pm North West Regional College, Strand Road, Sports Hall

Thursday 16/09/21 4.00pm-8.00pm North West Regional College, Strand Road, Sports Hall

Monday 20/09/21 2.00pm-5.00pm North West Regional College, Strabane

Tuesday 21/09/21 9.30am-1.30pm North West Regional College, Strand Road, Sports Hall

Wednesday 22/09/21 1.00pm-5.00pm Ulster University, Magee Campus, Sports Hall

Thursday 23/09/21 4.00pm-8.00pm Ulster University, Magee Campus, Sports Hall

If you are planning to attend a vaccination clinic please do not do so if you:

Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever

Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 Days

You have been advised to self-isolate

Had any vaccine (including flu) in the last 7 days.