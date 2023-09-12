Eight photographs of St. Mary’s College Year 8s at special welcome day

It was a proud day for pupils and their parents and families as the year of 2023/24 intake of Year 8 students was inducted at St. Mary’s College.
Here is a selection of photographs taken during a special welcome day at the Northland Road school last week.
1. Form teachers pictured with some of their new students at last week's Year 8 Welcoming Ceremony at St. Mary's College, Derry. From left, Miss Poole with Aoibheann Dodrill, Mrs McNamara with Georgia McMenamin, Mrs Duffy with Amelia Sharkey, Mrs Keaveney with Charley Ward and Miss Curran with Jessica Mullan.
2. St. Mary's College Principal, Mr. Brendan McGinn addressing the new intake of students and their parents at Monday's Year 8 Welcome Ceremony in the school. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. One of the Year 8 readers Georgia McMenamin pictured with Mrs Katrina Kealey, Senior Teacher at last week's Welcoming event.
4. Year 8 student Hallie Saunders pictured with her mum.
