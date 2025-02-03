Electric vehicle information session at Springtown as NWRC and ATU drive skills in growing sector

An electric vehicle course information session will take place at the North West Regional College’s Springtown Campus on Monday, February 3, at 6pm.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The session comes as the NWRC and Atlantic Technological University (ATU) seek to harness the opportunities presented by the imminent transition to electric vehicles.

Alan Mitchell, Lecturer in Engineering, Construction, and Sustainability said: "The Electric Vehicle Technology course at NWRC, delivered in partnership with ATU Donegal, is a fantastic opportunity for those looking to advance their skills in the EV industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Running for 15 weeks at four hours per week, the course covers low and high-voltage systems, diagnostics, and a business management unit. Students also gain hands-on experience with a Nissan Leaf electric vehicle and a Toyota hybrid training rig.”

ATU electrical Engineering Electric Car. Photo Clive Wasson

The two colleges are collaborating with automotive giants Hyundai and Jaguar Land Rover to bring the latest cutting-edge technology and state of the art equipment to the learning environment so that everyone can avail of this emerging skillset.

This certificate in Electric Vehicle technology is a standalone recognised qualification that will enable the successful graduate to work on Electric Vehicles. It can also be used to progress onto the more advanced BSc degree level qualification in Electric Vehicle Technology at ATU.

Marc McIntyre, who works with Translink said: "I completed the Electrical Vehicle Technology course at NWRC to get up to speed and stay ahead of the game, as I was already working with high-voltage systems. The course was well-structured, and I valued the collaboration with ATU Donegal. It equipped me with beneficial new skills that I now apply in my current role."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Self-Employed Technician, Shaun McNulty, said: "As a technician in the field, staying ahead of emerging vehicle technology is essential. I took the Electric Vehicle Technology course at NWRC in conjunction with ATU Donegal to upskill and keep pace with the rapid advancements in the industry.

"The course provided valuable insights and practical knowledge, allowing me to apply what I learned directly to my work. It was a great opportunity to enhance my expertise and tackle the challenges of modern vehicle technology."

Anyone interested in the course is encouraged to attend the Level 4 Electric Vehicle course information session at Springtown Campus on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 6pm or contact NWRC for more details at [email protected] or 07920060532.