Emergency early closure of all Derry and Tyrone schools as Storm Amy arrives

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 09:48 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 09:48 BST
All schools in Derry will close from noon due to the approach of Storm Amy.

The emergency early school closure has been called by the Education Authority.

Schools in Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh and Antrim will close early.

All schools located in the areas affected by an amber weather warning are required to close at 12 midday today, Friday, October 3, 2025.

An Atlantic chart showing Storm Amy over the North West.placeholder image
An Atlantic chart showing Storm Amy over the North West.

"This decision has been taken in the interests of the safety of children, young people and staff.

"The amber warning covers the western half of NI - counties Antrim, Derry/Londonderry, Tyrone and Fermanagh.

"The Education Authority consulted with the Met Office to ensure there had been no overnight amendments to the alert.

"The alert applies to the period 3pm to 8pm today and is warning of a spell of damaging winds on Friday late afternoon and evening.

"It has cited the potential for power cuts and damage to buildings, including a risk of injuries from flying debris,” the EA said.

