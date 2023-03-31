‘Exciting pipeline of projects’ Magee and Atlantic Technological University intend developing together: Simon Harris

The higher education minister made the revelation while reiterating the Irish Government’s commitment of supporting the realisation of 10,000 student places at Magee.

"Not to get ahead of myself, but I know from conversations I have had with the UU, ATU, the shared island unit and others that there is strong and exciting pipeline of projects coming from both ATU Letterkenny and UU Derry with respect to things they can do together.

"These are in the research space and the medical education space, especially. The senior management teams of both ATU Donegal and UU Derry are meeting to develop a proposal to try to meet the Government's commitment to contribute to the capital investment to support extended provision of the campus and also to address the progress with the linked commitment on the part of the NI Executive to bring forward proposals for the development and expansion of the UU Magee Campus.

Magee College

"This will include the necessary increase in the maximum number of students to realise the 10,000 student-campus target and a graduate-entry medical school,” said the Minister.

He was responding to Independent Donegal TD Thomas Pringle who referred to the newly-formed North West Tertiary Education Cluster (NWTEC) which includes Ulster University, the North West Regional College, ATU and the Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB).

Minister Harris said: “As we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, one of the key areas where we can do a great deal more to embed peace and to try to create economic prosperity, well-being, good jobs and skills is in the cross-Border area.

"It makes sense, for example, to undertake medical education. Without deviating too much from the question, it makes sense that doctors working in Letterkenny should be able to access the medical school in North West Regional College.

"I have stood in the new medical school in Ulster University, Derry. It is state of the art. It makes sense. Both myself and the Minister for Health are trying to arrive at a point where we can do all-island medical education.”

