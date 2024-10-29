Féile publishes ‘Scary Derry’ book in time for Halloween
A selection of the best stories has been compiled in a printed and digital publication, 'Scary Derry' which was launched by Féile recently with copies delivered to the schools who took part.
A Féile spokesperson said: “We have been blown away by the imagination and quality of the writing from our local students.
"Thanks to all the students and teachers from Long Tower Primary School Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir, Nazareth House P.S, Fountain Primary School and Nursery Unit, St Eugene's Primary School and Lumen Christi College who took part in this initiative which is part of Féile's new programme, Connect:Interact:Create, funded by The Executive Office, a year-long programme of cultural events, initiatives, programmes and festivals across the Bogside, Bishop Street and Fountain neighbourhoods.”
Keep an eye in local shops and community centres. The book is available digitally at https://bit.ly/48kpCQ2