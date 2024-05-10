Final chance to nominate your heroes in the Derry Journal / Bet McLean People of the Year awards 2024
The deadline is fast approaching and there is just one week to go now until nominations close on Friday, May 17.
The awards, which originated with the late, great Derryman Martin McCrossan, provide an opportunity to recognise all the fantastic work and achievements of local people from right across the north west. There are 14 categories this year including two new additions – The Spirit of Inishowen award and the Arts / Cultural Icon award.
The venue for the awards ceremony, which takes place on Thursday, June 20 this year, will once again be the Everglades Hotel, Prehen Road with tickets now available. Host for the evening will be Adrian Logan, with music from Flair.
The tenth edition of the awards are being sponsored by many local businesses and organisations and we’d like to thank them for supporting our awards and local people.
The award categories and sponsors to date are: Business Person of the Year Award sponsored by Calor; Carer of the Year Award sponsored by Specsavers; Community Champion Award sponsored by Apex; Fundraiser of the Year sponsored by Kingsbridge Healthcare Foundation; Inspirational Educator of the Year sponsored by Ulster University; Inspirational Young Person of the Year sponsored by Derry City Airport; Outstanding Bravery Award sponsored by NW Care NW Recruitment; Sports Volunteer of the Year sponsored by BetMcLean; Sports Person of the Year sponsored by BetMcLean; Charity Person of the Year; Volunteer of the Year; Spirit of Inishowen Award; Arts/Culture Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Derry City & Strabane Council.
Derry Journal Editor Brendan McDaid said: “The Derry Journal People of the Year awards are about celebrating local people and recognising the fantastic talent, achievements and the wealth of good work and kind deeds that so often go unrecognised across the north west.
"In previous years we have had so many fantastic finalists and winners and the awards provide a rare chance to come together to honour such outstanding achievements.”
"We encourage you to once again help shine a light on those who have made a significant impact in their field and a positive difference in their communities.”
For details about the awards, to nominate and to purchase tickets for the ceremony, see: https://www.nationalworldevents.com/bod-2024/
