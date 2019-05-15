Fire at Derry school: School thanks fire-fighters for swift response

A Derry school which was forced to close today after a fire broke out this morning have thanked fire-fighters for their efforts to contain the blaze.

The Education Authority has confirmed that there was no-one was injured when the fire broke out at St Brigid’s College on Glengalliagh Road at around 4:30am this morning.

Earlier today St Brigid’s College advised that arrangements have been put in place to accommodate pupils due to sit GCSE exams this afternoon.

Fire-fighters have said they believe the blaze was accidental and the cause of the ignition is currently being investigated.

In a statement, the Education Authority said today: “It is not thought to be malicious. The level of

damage sustained will be assessed over the coming days.

“The Fire Service has cleared the use of the Assembly Hall at the front of the school for pupils

sitting examinations today at 1.15pm.

“The school will reopen tomorrow, Thursday 16 May as normal for all pupils and staff.”

St Brigid’s College Principal and the Education Authority have said they would like to thank the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service “who were on the scene quickly and who worked tirelessly to contain the fire”.

“No one was in the building at the time of the fire,” the EA confirmed, adding:

“Our first priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all our pupils and staff.”

A spokesperson for the Fire & Rescue Service confirmed earlier that the fire was accidental.

She said that the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service were alerted at 4:35am.

Three Fire Appliance, two from Northland, and one from Crescent Link, attended.

She said: “Firefighters dealt with a fire at the rear of the building. The incident was dealt with at 7:40am.”