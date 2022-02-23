Five wins for Ardnashee pupils at Derry Enterprise Trade Fair in Foyleside
Student entrepreneurs from Ardnashee School and College are this week been celebrating after winning an unprecedented five awards at the Young Enterprise Trade Fair.
The event, which showcases a range of micro businesses, run by students, from schools and colleges across the North West was held in Foyleside Shopping Centre.
The student companies set up their stalls and sold their wares to the general public during the event earlier this month.
The Post 16 students from Ardnashee School and College exhibited a range of planters and pots, produced by their company ‘Room to Bloom’.
The planters and pots proved “extremely popular with the local shoppers and the judges” a spokesperson for Ardnashee said, adding:
“At the end of the competition the students from Ardnashee took home the Awards for: Most Innovative Product, Learning and Development, Special Recognition, Highest Sales and Overall Best Team.
“The students did not however take home any of their handcrafted planters as these had sold out!”