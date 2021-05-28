Friday’s Child: Dr Lynda Hegarty

Dr Lynda Hegarty, Deputy Head of Health and Sports at NWRC.

How would you describe yourself?

Hardworking, fair, resilient, kind.

Happiest childhood memory?

Dr Lynda Hegarty, Deputy Head of Health and Sports at NWRC.

Climbing trees with my sisters and cousins each summer in my Granny’s orchard.

What was your first job?

Typing delivery dockets after school for my late uncle Eunan at the age of 12. I had learned to type properly at the Convent in Buncrana and wanted to put the skill to good work. I saved up the money and used it to go to the Gaeltacht that summer.

Favourite book?

Becoming by Michelle Obama.

Favourite film?

Hidden Figures.

Favourite television programme?

Grey’s Anatomy.

Favourite expression?

Never overlook an opportunity.

Favourite method of relaxation?

The outdoors whether it is cycling, golfing or walking.

Favourite holiday destination?

New York.

Who would you most like to meet?

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand. The Covid pandemic has taught us many things including the value of true leadership – even when faced with making hard and unpopular decisions in the face of adversity.

What makes you angry?

The pain that so many people across the world endure as a result of war.

What makes you happy?

The love of my family.

What human quality do you most admire?

The kindness shown to others.

What human quality do you least admire?

Bad manners.

What has been the most embarrassing thing to happen to you?

Falling on stage during an Irish dancing fheis when I was about 11.

What was the worst thing to happen to you in your life?

The death of my youngest sister, Valerie.

What is your greatest fear?

The death of my loved ones.

What has been the high point of your life to date?

My family - husband Rodney and two children, Alex and Clara-Jayne.

How would you like to be remembered?

As a good person, wife and mother.

What is your most treasured possession?

My beautiful family.

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

I would set aside money for my children’s future, share with my extended family, go on a shopping trip to NYC and a few family holidays (but I think it would have to be EuroMillions though!).

If you could be granted one wish in life, what would you ask for?

End poverty.

If you could write your own epitaph what would it be?