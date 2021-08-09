From NWRC to Paramedic Science at UU Magee... YES YOU CAN! Join NWRC’s Online Results Days August 10-13

NWRC student Katie Durey is going on to study Paramedic Science at UU. (Pic Martin McKeown).

Katie Durey, who has just completed the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Health Science (now retitled to Level 3 in Health Studies Science Pathway), says volunteering with the Irish Red Cross for the past four years inspired her to pursue a career in the Ambulance Service.

And after completing her course at NWRC, she says she’s delighted to be able to study at UU Magee, who are offering Northern Ireland’s first BSc Paramedic Science Degree from September 2021.

She’s encouraging other students to join NWRC’s Online Results Days at www.nwrc.ac.uk/results from August 10-13 saying attending NWRC was the best thing she ever did.

She said: “ I previously did my leaving certificate in CCS and decided to come to NWRC to expand my education and knowledge in Health Care as I personally didn’t feel ready to go to Uni straight after school. I didn’t feel mentally and physically ready to go straight to Uni.

“My course at NWRC consisted of a variety of subjects and modules that helped to enhance my understanding of science, health care and legislation. The things I enjoyed the most was the project work and carrying out science experiments. I also got to go on a 3 week placement in Altnagelvin Hospital which allowed me to work with a variety of health and social care workers and meet a variety of different patients with different needs. “

Katie says the support she received from staff at NWRC’s Careers Academy to complete her UCAS application and prepare for her interview was invaluable.

She continued: “I am honoured to be offered a place to study the degree in my own town, especially as I know how popular the course is. I would definitely recommend the path I took as I personally didn’t feel ready to go to University at just the age of 18 as looking back it is so young to move away and study a degree that you may possibly not like. I knew I wanted to study Paramedic Science but mentally I didn’t feel prepared for the role. Going to NWRC helped me to gain that mental strength that I was lacking and gain a greater understanding into the multiple roles and aspects of health and social care.

“I would recommend it to everyone and anyone no matter what age. NWRC is the best thing that happened to me and I couldn’t be more grateful as now I have this amazing opportunity to be one of forty studying Paramedic Science in Ulster University. It helped me to take a step forward into pursing my dream career.”

NWRC offers a huge range of courses open to students aged 16 and over, from Level 1 to Level 6, in Further and Higher Education.

Students who have attained 4/5 or more GCSEs can enrol on a Level 3 Further Education course (the equivalent of three A-Levels) at NWRC in a range of subject areas which include Art and Design, Business, Care and Health, I.T., Hospitality and Catering, Media, Science, Sport, Music, Performing Arts. Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, Early Years, Construction and the Built Environment, Engineering, Administration and Travel and Tourism.

One year courses at Level 1 and 2, cater for students who want to increase their current GCSE profile and perhaps haven’t successfully achieved as many GCSEs as they would have liked, and can help them get back on track. Successful completion of a Level 2 course allows students to progress to a Level 3 course (the equivalent of three A Levels) and on to Higher Education, University or Employment.

In addition, the apprenticeship route is becoming more attractive for young people. As an apprentice, young people gain nationally recognised qualifications whilst earning a wage, combining practical ‘hands-on’ experience with academic knowledge. Apprentices typically work four days a week and are released by their employer one day a week to attend College.

For students who have already completed their A-Levels, Leaving Cert, or Level 3 course, NWRC offers a huge range of Higher Education courses including Foundation Degrees, Higher National Certificates, Higher National Diplomas and Higher Level Apprenticeships.