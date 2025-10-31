From stage fright to standing ovation: Bryony delivers inspirational speech at NWRC graduation in Derry

A North West Regional College (NWRC) student who suffered from stage fright before beginning a music course at Strand Road campus, has delivered a heartfelt speech at the college’s graduation ceremony.

Bryony Hallford who studied the Higher National Diploma in Music Performance at NWRC delivered a vote of thanks on behalf of the Class of 25 at the college’s Higher Education and Access Graduation ceremony.

During the event Bryony was also awarded the Amelia Records Award for Outstanding Student in HND Music

The 23 year-old said: “If you’d told me two years ago, I’d be speaking on the stage at the Millennium Forum, I’d have asked if you were feeling all right.

Bryony gives the 'Vote of Thanks' at the NWRC graduation.

“I’m a performing musician, but when I first joined NWRC for Music Performance, I had stage fright so bad I considered becoming a mime.

"Singing terrified me. I stuck to instruments - quiet, safe, no risk of cracking a high note and sounding like a startled goose.

“But when I was unexpectedly asked to step in for a vocalist at a showcase event, everything changed. As I walked onstage, I was hyper-aware of everything—especially my heartbeat, which was doing drum solos. I looked around and thought, ‘Has the theatre always been this massive, or did it just grow to intimidate me?’

“That performance of ‘The Chain’ by Fleetwood Mac changed everything. My lecturers saw something I hadn’t - potential. I went on to perform original songs and joined the end-of-year show Jesus Christ Superstar.

Bryony Hallford and sister Erin at the NWRC Higher Education and Access Graduation ceremony.

“Eventually, I ditched the guitar, my emotional support instrument, and just sang. Turns out, not clinging to a six-string lets your personality shine.

"I could banter with my bandmates, move around, and not worry about accidentally unplugging myself mid-song.

“Thanks to the confidence I built, I released my first album in June: ROSES under my name Kori-Echo.”

Bryony made lifelong friends at NWRC and on Thursday graduated alongside sister Erin who also studied music.

Bryony Hallford gave an inspiring vote of thanks speech at NWRC's Higher Education and Access Graduation Ceremony. (Pic Martin McKeown)

The student said: “For the Hallford family, NWRC graduation is basically the Oscars.”

Bryony was one of almost 600 students to be acknowledged as Graduates from the College’s Class of 2025 in Art & Design, Business, Computing, Cyber Security, Built Environment, Engineering, Science, Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, Early Years, Health & Social Care, Hospitality, Tourism, Sport, Media, Music, and Performing Arts. Visit: www.nwrc.ac.uk/higher-education