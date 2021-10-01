Gaelscoil na Daróige pupils ‘ar na rothair’ during Bike to School Week.

“Our incredible growth of 60 per cent in enrolment has presented the challenge of increased traffic.

“We encourage regular active travel to school because it is good for the heart, for the mind and leads to wider societal benefits,” said Fiachra Ó Donghaile, principal.

The school promotes cycling, walking and scooting to class throughout the year and regularly take part in active travel events.

“This event was particularly enjoyable and significant this year because for the first time the learning materials and posters were provided as Gaeilge,” continued Mr. Ó Donghaile. “The increasing numbers in Irish Medium Education has resulted in a greater demand for resources and learning materials and, as a result, services and providers are becoming more aware of this need.”

Gaelscoil na Daróige were delighted when Sustrans proactively responded to this need and provided Irish Language posters and teaching materials.

Richard Farrow, Sustrans Active School Travel Officer, said: “I’m really proud to be part of the team at Sustrans that has translated resources into the Irish language. We believe strongly in inclusion and diversity and making these resources available to all pupils is an important step.

“It is a pleasure to work with such an enthusiastic school that are committed to making active travel a viable and realistic choice for their pupils, parents and staff. This will have significant and long-lasting benefits to the health and wellbeing of everyone involved!”

Gaelscoil na Daróige intend to continue the trend of increased active travel.