The aim of the project was to revitalise and re-purpose the garden, so that all pupils can benefit from the space by building new raised beds to grow vegetables, as well as herbs and flowers using peat-free compost.

Students from Year 8 and Year 10 have been involved in the project from its first day.

Speaking on the success of the work, Mrs. Paula Molloy, Science Teacher and Wellbeing Leader said: “We are delighted to see this project off to a really positive start. I am thrilled we have the expertise of Sharon from Natural World Products on site to guide us, as it has been a few years since our greenhouse has been used and it needs a lot of TLC.

“It was so important to have our pupils involved so they can take ownership and responsibility for it in the months ahead. This is real-life experience for them, and what better way to bring the curriculum from the classroom to the fresh outdoors.”

Mrs. Molloy said she wanted to encourage the students to understand more about biodiversity, global perspectives, and climate action.

“After spending a day working outside with the girls, getting stuck in and watching them get their hands dirty, they were delighted with what they achieved in a hard day's work.

“As Leader of Wellbeing in the school, this is a real bonus - blue skies, sun, digging, and planting with the best compost around, what is not to love? The benefits of outdoor activities to teenage wellbeing are immense. Being outside not only promotes physical health but also enhances mental well-being, reduces stress, and fosters a connection with nature.”

“This project is a fantastic opportunity for our students to experience these benefits firsthand.”

St Mary’s College Principal, Mr. Brendan McGinn said the school was very fortunate to have had the support from Colm Warren and Sharon McMaster from Natural World Products as well as the staff and students from the North West Regional College.

“Our own students have had a fantastic time and Paula Molloy, our school’s Well-being Lead, Mr. John Hegarty, Technology Technician, volunteers along with Sharon have been instrumental in leading the revival of the greenhouse and outdoor beds.”

“The girls were hardworking and committed throughout and I hope to see the project develop around the school grounds over the summer months and years ahead.”

Also this week, St. Mary’s College were awarded their Eco Schools Green Flag which was due to presented to them at the awards ceremony at the school this Thursday.

