Gavin Doherty appointed new principal of Holy Family Primary School in Derry

The Holy Family Primary School in Ballymagroarty has appointed Mr. Gavin Doherty as its new principal.

Mr. Doherty, a primary six and primary seven teacher, at the school, will take over from Garry Matthewson, who has been in the role since 1998.

“We are delighted to announce that Mr. Gavin Doherty has been appointed to the role of principal of Holy Family.

