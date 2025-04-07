Gray’s Communications announces full medical scholarship at Ulster University’s Magee College campus in Derry

Pictured (L-R) at the offices of Gray's Marketing and Comms Specialists: Malachy O'Neill, Director of Regional Engagement, Ulster University, Professor Louise Dubras, Foundation Dean of the School of Medicine, Ulster University, Chris Gray, CEO, Gray's Marketing and Comms Specialists.

The Derry-based marketing consultancy Gray’s Communications has announced a new scholarship to fully fund a medical degree at Ulster University’s Magee College campus.

The scholarship will cover the full cost of tuition and living expenses for the recipient throughout their studies, with the aim being to encourage aspiring doctors from the Northwest to study and build their careers locally.

Chris Gray, Chief Executive of Gray’s Communications, said: “Derry has always had a wealth of talent and potential, but too often, our young people feel they need to leave to find opportunities elsewhere.

"By funding this scholarship, we’re making a clear statement that there is a future here, and we are committed to retaining the region’s brightest minds. This initiative also closely aligns with the NI Executive’s call for universities and private businesses to collaborate in building a stronger society. We’re proud to play our part in delivering that vision.”

Malachy O’Neill, Ulster University’s Director of Regional Engagement praised Gray’s Communications for its leadership and vision.

He said: “Gray’s Communications shares our vision for a pipeline of medical talent for the Northwest and we would like to offer our sincere thanks for their generous support for one of our graduate entry medical students on our Derry~Londonderry campus.

"This scholarship will help a future medic to overcome the financial barrier that some face in realising their vocation in medicine. This announcement is particularly apt as we prepare to graduate our first cohort of doctors in Summer this year, many of whom are going on to further training posts in the region.

“If you are an offer holder, or if you know an offer holder who might meet the criteria then please encourage them to apply for this scholarship. You can find out more about the programme and this scholarship opportunity at an applicant webinar on 17 June.”

Gray’s Communications is a full-service marketing, communications, and design agency based in the heart of Derry’s city centre.

Over the past 8 years, the company has contributed over £5million to the local economy through salaries and contractor fees.

The company became one of the first private businesses in their industry to become a fully accredited living wage employer in 2023 and have regularly supported a wide range of local charities and initiatives since their inception.