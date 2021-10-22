Groarty Primary being looked at for alternative educational use, says Michelle McIlveen

The old Groarty Primary school.

The historic school which closed its door to pupils for the last time after 155 years this summer is among a number of vacant school properties in Derry being considered by the Education Authority.

“My Department does not own any properties but, as outlined in a previous answer, controlled schools are usually owned and managed by the Education Authority (EA) while non-controlled schools are owned and managed by the school trustees.

“The Education Authority has provided an update of currently vacated premises,” she said.

The update simply lists the old school at 17 Coshquin Road under ‘Alternative Educational Use being considered’ as of September 2021.

Another local school on the list is the Faughan Valley High School site at 35 Drumahoe Road which has been vacant since 2008.

According to the minister public sector interest is still being explored.

The old Ebrington Primary School site at Ulsterville Avenue in the Bond’s Street and Clooney area is on the minister’s list too.

The former school is, of course, the site of a new Radius Housing development.