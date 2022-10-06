Members of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) have voted by an overwhelming majority to take action if an agreement with the employers cannot be reached.

A ballot was called after two outstanding pay claims were not met by a deadline, set by the school leaders’ union, of August 31.

Based on a 68 per cent turnout, 93 per cent of school leaders voted in favour of action short of strike, and 62 per cent voted in favour of strike action in pursuit of a settlement.

Head teachers are set to take industrial action.

Liam McGuckin, NAHT(NI)’s president said: “With pay erosion now set to reach 31%, meaning that the role of school leadership now pays 31% less than it did in 2010, our members have spoken powerfully to say that enough is enough.

"The consecutive, cumulative pay decreases over the last decade have demeaned and damaged the role of school leadership to the extent that recruitment and retention are in danger.”

Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary, said: “School leaders are caught in a vicious circle at the moment. Pay rates are so far adrift for professionals that they cannot recruit and retain sufficient staff.”

Mr. Whiteman said this was leading to a labour shortage within the sector.

