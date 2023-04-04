Historic 19th century school building to get spruce up as plans lodged with Council

The application is for alterations to the Gothic-style Culmore Primary School, a B+ Listed Building owned by The Honourable The Irish Society and maintained by the Education Authority.

Elevations submitted by McClean and Forte Architects on behalf of the applicant show that if the application is approved the contractor will repair the building’s chimney stack where required, remove clay ridge tiles and store for re-fitting, allow for stripping and storing of all Bangor Blue Slates to be inspected, graded and reused where possible, and repair or replace decayed, defective or rotting timbers in the roof or windows.