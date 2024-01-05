Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The historic Derry voluntary grammar is inviting expressions of interest for the role of headteacher with a closing date for applications of noon on January 26.

The successful applicant will commence their role in August or September in time for the 2024/25 academic year.

They will be on a salary of between £77,449 and £89,713.

Outgoing Foyle College principal Patrick Allen

Patrick Allen, the last permanent principal, was appointed to the role in 2012.

Foyle College traces its roots to Mathias Springham’s Free Grammar School that was established in 1617, and as such is entering its 407th year as an institution.

A significant milestone in its recent history was the merger of Foyle College and the all-girl Londonderry High School under the Foyle and Londonderry College Act 1976.

It was rebranded as Foyle College in 2011 but legally remains Foyle and Londonderry College.