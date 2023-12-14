Parents of children at a 150-year-old Derry primary school have voted overwhelmingly in favour of becoming an integrated primary school.

90% of parents at Culmore Primary School voted yes for the school to transition towards integrated school status.

Located on Culmore Road on the outskirts of Derry, Culmore P.S. is one of Derry’s more historic schools, having been established over 150 years ago. The school has been an inclusive school for quite some time now but has never officially had integrated status.

Culmore Primary school principal Clare McMenamin said: “The staff and Board of Governors of Culmore Primary School are absolutely thrilled that our parents have decided to vote ‘YES’ for this move towards Integrated status. The successful outcome of this ballot just epitomises the progressive vision shared by all at our school. We have always been immensely proud of our inclusive, nurturing ethos here.

Pupils and staff at Culmore Primary School celebrating their successful parental ballot to transform to Integrated status. Photograph by Declan Roughan,

“We are excited to be able to progress with our Transformation Action Plan now, before finally submitting our Development Proposal to the Department of Education.”

The only way a school can transition to an integrated status is by having the majority of the parents consenting to it.

Culmore Primary had a ballot for all parents to vote on whether the school should become an integrated school.

Tina Merron, Chief Executive of the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), commented about the results: “We applaud the result of this parental ballot at Culmore Primary School and welcome the school to the growing network of Integrated schools offering Integrated Education in the Derry/ Londonderry area.

Culmore Primary School in Derry (Google Earth)

"We commend the Board of Governors for giving their parents this opportunity."

"The results from other parental ballots held in recent years suggest that when parents are informed and engaged on the issue of Integrated status for their child’s school, then an overwhelming majority tend to vote in favour.”

“This is most encouraging and reflects the results of many public attitude surveys held on this important issue.”

Roisin Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of the Council for Integrated Education, said: "NICIE is pleased to see parents voting yes for Integrated status at Culmore Primary and we look forward to working with the school on their Transformation journey.”

